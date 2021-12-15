CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Scientists at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) have identified the first cases of the Omicron variant in South Carolina.
MUSC said three cases were found by Dr. Julie Hirschhorn and they were all located in the Lowcountry: Charleston, North Charleston and Johns Island. Two out of three were fully vaccinated, but not boosted, while the third case only had one dose of the vaccine.
We're told the first Omicron case in South Carolina involved a COVID sample collected for testing on Dec. 4.
MUSC said their team will continue to look for Omicron keep the public informed about its findings. “Now, for our lab, the most important thing is to continue sequencing to look at our transmission rate in South Carolina. We've been very fortunate with the CARES Act dollars and the support from the state to do consistent testing across the state and surveillance,” said Hirschhorn.
