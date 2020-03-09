CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Medical University of South Carolina said they are now offering free virtual screenings for anyone in South Carolina who thinks they may be experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
You can book a virtual care visit and speak to a provider online and use the promo code COVID19.
You can also call 843-792-7000 to access this service by phone.
MUSC said the healthcare provider you speak with will determine if you need additional in-person case.
The free virtual screenings are available 24-hours-a-day.
MUSC said they are offering this service so that people with symptoms don’t risk infecting others by going to an ER or doctor’s office if they have the virus. MUSC said it can also help people suffering from the virus from picking up any additional illnesses, especially since the flu is still very activein South Carolina.
Click here to access the MUSC Virtual Care portal.
