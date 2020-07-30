GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) With pandemics like COVID-19 and other research related to diseases and medicine, doctors are looking to expand healthcare in the Upstate. It’s one reason healthcare providers announced a new partnership. The Medical University of South Carolina- MUSC Health and Tribe513 will now provide patient care coordination, while new doctors and medical providers who are students are also trained to enter the industry.
The collaboration will offer billing, I.T. services, as well as training and educational programs on how to start a medical practice. Those involved in the partnership say most importantly, the collaboration allows healthcare providers to focus on patient care.
“It truly removes the barriers to running a business in healthcare,” Dr. Scott Dobson said.
He’s a pediatrician with Parkside Pediatrics.
“It allows doctors to do what they were trained to do- to practice medicine and to take good care of patients,” Dobson said.
David Martin is the CEO of Tribe513.
“When we got to know M-USC and sorta how they were approaching partnerships. It was first and foremost very important for us to remain independent to be able to serve our patients the way that we’ve been serving them,” Martin said.
“Keeping healthcare local, that’s super important.”
Tribe513 is the parent company of Parkside Pediatrics, Parkside OB-GYN, Brio Internal Medicine, and the Breastfeeding Center of Greenville.
