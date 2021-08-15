FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2020, file photo, Will Muschamp, at the time coach of South Carolina, looks at a replay on the scoreboard during the team's NCAA college football game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Muschamp is leading what Georgia coach Kirby Smart calls a “total team effort” to coach the Bulldogs' special teams as Scott Cochran is away from the team for health reasons. Muschamp, who joined Georgia's staff as a defensive analyst, has moved on field to help fill the void left by Cochran's absence. (AP Photo/John Raoux, FIle)