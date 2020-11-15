COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – As of Sunday night, Will Muschamp is officially out as the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks football team.
The announcement of Muschamp’s departure came in a news release Sunday night. Athletic director Ray Tanner thanked Muschamp for his time as coach in the statement.
"After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach," said Tanner. "I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football."
University president Bob Caslen also met with coaching staff and student-athletes to let htem know of the change.
"I appreciate everything Coach Muschamp has done for our University. He is a true professional and strong advocate for our student-athletes," said Caslen. "Under his leadership, our football players excelled in the classroom and served as mentors in the community. Will also brought much-needed stability to the program. However, I believe it is time to move in a different direction."
Muschamp’s departure from the program ends a five-year tenure with the Gamecocks that saw mixed results at best. In 2016, he saw the program go 6-7 in the regular season while losing the Birmingham Bowl. 2017 was an improvement, with the Gamecocks finishing 9-4 and winning the Outback Bowl. 2018 saw Muschamp and the team go 7-6 before finishing with a loss at the Belk Bowl.
2019, however, was a more dismal year. Under Muschamp, the Gamecocks won only four games and racked up eight losses. This season also began shaping up in a similar fashion; so far in 2020, the Gamecocks have only won two games and lost five. Overall, Muschamp’s record in Columbia was 28-30.
We reviewed Muschamp’s contract with the University of South Carolina, which shows he was slated to continue coaching for the Gamecocks through 2024. Last winter, his contract was changed to allow for offensive coordinator Mike Bobo to be brought, in saving the school money so that Bobo could be paid. With Muschamp’s termination, the university will now pay 75% of his remaining base salary totaling $4.4 million, plus 75% of remaining outside compensation totaling $13.2 million.
With Muschamp’s departure, Bobo now steps in as interim head coach. A search for a permanent head coach is already beginning.
"We will begin a search immediately to find the best head coach for Carolina football," added Tanner. "We have great facilities, a passionate fan base, a University that is committed to excellence in football and a support system that is second to none in developing student-athletes. We will be looking for someone with the energy, commitment and organizational skills that can move our program to a championship level."
"Our search for a new head football coach begins today, and I have every confidence that Coach Tanner will find the right person to lead our program," added Caslen. "A vibrant athletics program is integral to the college experience. I know how much football means to our students, faculty, alumni, and donors; I share that passion. Our priority remains winning a championship at the University of South Carolina."
Before coaching in Columbia, Muschamp led the Gators at the University of Florida from 2011 through 2014. He saw more success during his tenure there; the Gators’ record was 7-6 for his first season and capped off with a win at the Gator Bowl. The next season, a more resounding triumph for the team with an 11-2 record and top polling by the Associated Press, albeit with a loss at the Sugar Bowl. His last two seasons in Gainesville saw less ideal results, with a 4-8 season in 2013 and 6-5 record in 2014.
