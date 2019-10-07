GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – R&B legend Patti LaBelle will perform at the Peace Center in 2020, the venue announced on Monday.
LaBelle’s concert will be on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 8 p.m.
Often credited as the Godmother of Soul, the multi Grammy Award-winner’s hits include "Lady Marmalade,” "If Only You Knew," "New Attitude" and “On My Own” – a duet with Michael McDonald.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. and will cost between $75-$105.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 864-467-3000, in person at the Peace Center Box Office. or online at peacecenter.org.
