GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Moon Taxi, San Fermin, Futurebirds, and Darby Wilcox and The Peep Show are among the 64 bands and singers taking the stage this October at Fall For Greenville.
The full lineup was posted to the event's website on Friday, with listings that show which acts will perform during one of the Upstate's largest festivals.
Running from October 11 through October 13, the weekend festival promises more than 40 restaurants featuring 200 menu items and free entertainment on seven stages. The festival's website claims to be the "Southeast's most popular outdoor festival", spanning Main Street in downtown Greenville.
