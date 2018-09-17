ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -
A bear made a dramatic escape from an Asheville couple’s minivan after getting trapped inside, and it was caught on camera.
Nicole Minkin Lissenden shared the video on YouTube Monday.
Below is how she described the close encounter:
“A bear opened the door to our unlocked van. I unwittingly closed him in, then went back a while later to retrieve something from the car, I realized a bear was inside. After the automatic doors failed to open, my husband had to unlock it with the key. The bear found another way out. We're alive - our van, not so much!”
