GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After more than 30 years, an Upstate family is closing the doors on its business.
They say the decision to shut down G Q Fashions was not their choice, rather a necessity.
"It's still kind of emotional some days just because it's coming to the end of it," said Danny Sujanani, whose family owns G Q Fashions.
The lights will soon go off at the store in Greenville.
"We ultimately had to decide. The hard part is just trying to keep the lights on and trying to stay afloat," explained Sujanani.
The business began back in 1988.
"My grandparents started this business, and then my parents, and now with me and my sister we're a third generation," said Sujanani.
The clothing store was first located on North Main Street, and since 2009 has been off Laurens Road.
Through challenges and lean times, the family says nothing has been as long and difficult as the last year and a half.
"With COVID, the length of COVID, it really took a really hard hit to us financially," said Sujanani.
Add that with fewer people coming into their brick and mortar store, the family says they cannot afford to stay open.
A tale Sujanani says is still happening to countless small businesses as we enter 2022.
"You have all these monthly charges that keep growing and growing and the hard part is just still trying to be able to survive," said Sujanani.
After making the decision to close near the end of last year the family is spending their final month in business helping customers, new and old, by giving them a personal touch and getting them fitted with new clothes.
The last day for G Q Fashions will be on Jan. 29, with a closing sale happening until then.
