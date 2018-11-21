(FOX Carolina) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for the HoMedics MyBaby Comfort Creatures Giraffe Portable & Bedside Nightlight.
The CPSC says the small feet on the giraffe-shaped nightlight can detach, posing a choking hazard to small children.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nightlights and contact HoMedics for a full refund.
This recall involves model MYB-N100GIR. The affected nightlights have the date code GP230118 or GP290318 and the date code is located on the underside of the product.
