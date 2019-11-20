Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Just in time for Black Friday, the Haywood Mall has added convenience for shoppers with express parking by MyPark.
The MyPark app will allow guests to choose from 20 parking spaces in four sections near the mall's main entrances.
The parking spots will be located outside the food court entrance, Saltwater Kitchen, The Cheesecake Factory, and the upper level of the garage outside Dillard's.
Parking will be complimentary for the first 30 minutes, but cost $3 per hour after that.
All visitors have to do is download the MyPark application, available on both Android and Apple platforms and choose their spot before stopping by the mall.
“As the largest mall in the state, shoppers rely on us to provide them with added amenities that will make their visit seamless so they’ll want to come back,” said Jamie Wright, General Manager of Haywood Mall. “We are certain that MyPark will offer shoppers with a one-of-a-kind experience that they will appreciate during this holiday season and into 2020.”
MyPark will be available starting November 21. For more on MyPark, click here.
More news: Deputies: 2 men arrested following theft investigation at Union County Armory
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.