MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Myrtle Beach City Council recently approved numerous new beach rules, according to a post from the city's official Facebook page.
Beachgoers are no longer allowed to dig a hole deeper than two feet while at the beach and holes are not allowed to be left unfilled. City council says if you dig a hole at the beach, you should fill it before you leave. The new rule is to prevent injuries, the city says.
The city council also prohibited the use of metal shovels for what it calls "recreational digging," according to the Facebook post.
The city also says that city council voted to update rules about fishing on the beach, saying that swimmers in the ocean now how the right of way over beach fishers.
Finally, the city says that it has expanded the definition of shading devices for children. According to the new rules, the new maximum shading device size allowed for babies and children is four feet wide, three feet deep and three feet high. According to the post, any copy or tent larger than that is prohibited from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
The city says it has an "umbrellas only" policy during the summer.
