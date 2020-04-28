MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) – Myrtle Beach’s city council on Tuesday voted to immediately reopen public beach access points.
Beach parking protocol is also back to normal and parking meters will be enforced.
The city posted the following on Facebook:
City Manager John Pedersen today rescinded the emergency order that had closed the public beach accesses and adjacent parking areas. Access to the beach and paid parking are available immediately, although it may be a day or two before the barricades are removed. You may walk around the barricades while they are still in place. Of course, safe social distancing is required on the beach and will be enforced. Parking meters also are enforced, seven days a week, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., unless otherwise posted.
The city said all restrictions on rentals and reservations remain in place until May 1 for now but another meeting to discuss hotels is set for Thursday.
PREVIOUSLY - Myrtle Beach orders hotels, rental companies to stop taking new reservations, cancel or reschedule existing ones until May
Read the city's latest emergency order here.
