MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Myrtle Beach and other beach towns on South Carolina's Grand Strand have emergency ordinances in place requiring visitors to wear face masks in some public places ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
Below are a list of towns with these ordinances, per VisitMyrtleBeach.com.
City of Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach City Council approved an Executive Order requiring that face masks be worn within the City of Myrtle Beach.
The order goes into effect Thursday at 11:59 p.m. The order will remain in effect for 60 days or until rescinded.
North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach’s City Council on Tuesday passed an emergency ordinance requiring that face coverings be work by everyone who enters any retail business, salon, or tattoo parlor in the city.
The mask mandate went into effect at noon on Thursday.
Anyone who violates the order will face a fine of up to $25.
City of Georgetown
City leaders in the City of Georgetown passed an ordinance requiring the use of face masks in public.
The ordinance goes into effect Friday at 9 a.m.
Georgetown County
Georgetown County Council passed an ordinance requiring the use of face masks in public. That ordinance goes into effect Friday at 9 a.m.
Horry County has seen a large spike in recent COVID-19 cases, according to DHEC data.
