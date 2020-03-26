MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) – Hotels, condos, and rentals at Myrtle Beach have been ordered by the Myrtle Beach City Council to stop accepting new reservations for more than a month due to coronavirus concerns.
The ordinance was passed during an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon. It orders all accommodation businesses in the city, which includes hotels, motels, Airbnb, rentals, and campgrounds, to stop accepting new reservations through May 1.
Additionally, existing reservations made for March 28 through April 30 must be canceled or rescheduled. Current reservations will not be able to be extended either.
People staying in hotels and rentals at the beach must leave by noon on Sunday.
People who have been staying at the beach consistently since March 1 can stay but cannot bring any new visitors.
The order also states that all amusements in the city must close by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.