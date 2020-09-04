MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina beach town has renewed its mask mandate as coronavirus cases trend downward following a spike linked to the tourist destination this summer.
Myrtle Beach on Thursday extended the July executive order mandating face coverings to be worn in public places through Sept. 30.
The city manager says “this is not the time to stop our efforts.”
In June and July, clusters in other states were linked to travelers returning from Myrtle Beach, and the county containing the city also saw a spike. Since then, data shows the area has seen a downward trend.
The city manager said fewer tourists arriving in August may have contributed.
