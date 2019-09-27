Dana, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Henderson County Drug Task Force announced the arrest of a suspect following a massive drug seizure.
According to the sheriff's office, detectives worked with support from the sheriff's office K-9 and Crime Suppression Units to seize 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately three grams of heroin.
Detectives arrested 41-year-old Juan Carlos Beltran-Zazueta, after a vehicle stop lead to a search warrant on a residence located on Justice Hills Drive in Dana.
Beltran-Zazueta is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $113,000 secured bond.
Deputies say he's facing charges for:
- Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Felony PWISD Methamphetamine
- Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for the purposes of selling/delivering a controlled substance
- Felony Maintaining a Home for the purposes of selling/delivering a controlled susbtance
- Felony Possession of Heroin (3 grams)
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
