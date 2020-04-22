Rutherfordton, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford, NC are thanking the public for helping find two missing teens.
On Tuesday deputies asked for help finding 13-year-old Katelyn Suzanne Rush and 15-year-old John Freeman who were last seen on April 20, around 7:50 p.m. when they left on foot from a home at 4070 U.S. Highway 64.
Katelyn is described as 5'4", 103 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan sweater, blue and gray shirt, blue jeans with holes in them and black leggings underneath and black Jordan tennis shoes.
John is 6'3", 180 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black tennis shoes.
Deputies did no release details of where the teens were found, only saying they were okay.
