Candler, NC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, as the remnants of Michael rolled through North Carolina, one Candler family suffered a very close call.
The Enka-Candler Fire Department tells us that a tree fell on top of a home trapping a child.
The fire department said the mother was able to free the child before they arrived on scene.
Firefighters tell us luckily, the family suffered no injuries.
The Red Cross is helping the family with a place to stay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.