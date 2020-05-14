Cullowhee, NC (FOX Carolina) - A recently published report says Fire ants are becoming more pervasive in the mountains of the Southern Appalachians.
The research comes from the Highlands Biological Station of Western North Carolina.
Researchers say because Fire ants are extremely efficient predators, feeding on and displacing native insects, their presence in the mountains could have some important conservation implications. Researchers say the insects they displace and feed on serve as a food source for native songbirds and wildflower pollinators. The ants can also cause large-scale agricultural damage as well.
Jim Costa a professor of evolutionary biology at WCU said,"Although they will spread and be pests in urban, suburban and agricultural environments in our region, the biggest potential ecological impacts of the ants persisting at higher elevations will be in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and especially the national forests – along U.S. Forest Service roads, logged areas and power line cuts that will give the ants a toehold where there is disturbed soil and sun, from which they can wreak havoc in the adjacent forest."
Costa went on to say that Fire ants are adapting to the winters here and colonies have been found to persist at elevations over 4,000 feet, adding their ability to withstand the cold was directly related to where they were collected from.
"Higher elevation ants proving to be far more cold hardy than their lowland cousins," Costa said. "So, they are here to stay. Their ability to adapt is probably going to be aided by climate change as it gets warmer at higher elevations, but our study results suggest that even in a non-warming scenario they would continue to adapt and spread here."
The ants are an invasive species accidentally introduced from South America to Mobile, Alabama, in the early 1930s. Their stings are extremely painful, and enough can cause severe allergic reactions requiring hospitalization.
The research was published as an article in PLOS ONE journal. It's available for free download in its entirety here.
More news: Greenville restaurant reopens Friday with a portion of May profits benefiting Greenville charity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.