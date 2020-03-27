FILE - In this July 14, 2019 file photo, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville about his desire to expand Medicaid health coverage to several hundred thousand lower-income North Carolinians in Fayetteville, N.C. Cooper’s leverage is now being tested in a budget stalemate, as he pressures Republican legislators to expand Medicaid. He vetoed the state budget last month in part because it failed to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of people. (Paul Woolverton/The Fayetteville Observer via AP)