NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- The North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has issued a 'Stay At Home Order' for the entire state that will take place on 5:00 pm on Monday, March 30.
Governor Cooper held a press conference with health officials and media to make the announcement on Friday, after announcing that there are a total confirmed 763 cases in 60 counties within the state.
The order will ban gatherings of more than 10 people, and close all nonessential businesses. Businesses that will stay open are to practice social distancing.
The following are permitted to stay open to the public:
- Stores that sell groceries or medicine
- Food cultivation
- Manufacturing, distribution for critical products and industries
- Charitable and social service organizations
- Media
- Gas stations and transportation businesses
- Financial and insurance institutions
Governor Cooper says the first benefits for relief will be paid next week.
More details to come.
