Raleigh, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is directing $95.6 million in new funding to help support K-12 and post-secondary students most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic who can benefit from support in the upcoming school year.
The Governor's office says the funding is North Carolina's share of the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, provided to states as part of the CARES Act.
“Learning during a pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for students and staff, whether in the classroom or remotely. This funding should help protect the physical and mental health at schools, and help bridge the gap for students with unique learning needs,” Governor Cooper said.
The Governor is directing the following investments to support K-12 students across North Carolina:
- $40 million to the State Board of Education and the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to hire more school nurses, counselors, social workers, and psychologists in our public schools.
- $20 million to the State Board of Education and DPI to support the academic needs of at-risk students and students with disabilities through additional in-school supports, such as after-school programming, tutoring, or hiring more teachers or teacher assistants.
The Governor's office says the investments will help students continue learning despite the pandemic and help North Carolina meet it's obligation to provide all students with access to a sound, basic education.
In addition to funds for K-12 schools, the Governor is also directing the following investments to support students in post-secondary institutions across North Carolina:
- $15 million to the NC Community College System to provide tuition assistance to students enrolled in short-term workforce training programs leading to a state or industry-recognized credential in a high-demand field.
- $6 million to the UNC System for institutions to provide emergency assistance to North Carolina students whose ability to complete their degree has been impacted by the pandemic.
- $4 million to the State Education Assistance Authority for independent colleges and universities to provide emergency assistance to North Carolina students whose ability to complete their degree has been impacted by the pandemic.
- $566,000 to the UNC System for the NC School of Science and Mathematics and the UNC School of the Arts, each of which received limited to no federal higher education funding from the CARES Act because of the size of their high school student populations.
The remaining $10 million will be held in reserve to address additional K-12 and postsecondary needs that may arise later this year or next year. The Governor has until May 2021 to allocate the funds.
Recipients have until September 30, 2022 to spend the funds.
