Raleigh, NC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that parents who need food help can text FOODNC to 877-877 to locate nearby free meal sites.
The service, which is also available in Spanish by texting COMIDA to 877-877, will allow parents to enter their address, then receive a text with the location and serving times for nearby pick-up free meal sites.
The sites are set up for children ages 18 and younger, including pre-school kids, who rely on free and reduced-price meals at school.
"School closings mean no meals for some of our most vulnerable children. Now families have an easier way to find food during these times of financial stress," Governor Cooper said.
Additionally, No Kid Hungry has created a map of local school sites, community organizations and food assistance programs across North Carolina where families can access food.
The map can be viewed here and is updated daily.
Parents can also call 2-1-1 to speak with an operator who will help them locate meal sites in their community. The 2-1-1 service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Services are provided in English, Spanish and many other languages.
