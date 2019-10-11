Raleigh, NC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed a second person has now died in connection to the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Western North Carolina.
Officials say as of October 9, 134 cases of Legionnaires' disease have been confirmed resulting in 88 people being hospitalized, and two people dying.
Officials say it appears the outbreak spread near the hot tubs during the last five days of the North Carolina Mountain State Fair.
Legionella bacteria are found naturally in the environment. Officials say the bacteria can become a health concern when they grow and spread in human-made building water systems like hot water tanks, cooling towers of air conditioners, decorative fountains and hot tubs or spas that aren't properly maintained.
