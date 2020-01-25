THE PENTAGON (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Defense says an Army soldier from the Carolinas passed away during a rollover accident in Syria.
The DOD announced Saturday that 22-year-old Spc. Antonio I. Moore, of Wilmington, N.C. died during the accident on January 24. According to the announcement, Moore was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. He was conducting route clearing operations in the Deir ez Zor Province when the rollover happened.
The DOD says the incident is under investigation.
Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, based out of Knightdale, N.C.
