Raleigh, NC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs announced the 2020 North Carolina State Fair would be cancelled due to COVID-19.
Officials say the decision to cancel the fair was made due to the uncertainty of conditions come October. The fair was scheduled to take place between October 15 through the 25.
Fair officials say based on recommendations by the CDC and NCDHHS holding the fair would not have been possible.
“I can think of a thousand places I’d rather be today than here delivering this news,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The State Fair is a tradition we all look forward to each year. It’s a vital economic engine for local non-profits, community groups, small businesses and individuals. It’s a time for family and friends to come together to celebrate everything that makes North Carolina such a great place to live. We waited as long as we could, hoping the numbers would take a turn and we’d be able to continue with our planning, but each day brought more challenges than solutions.”
According to organizers, the decision to cancel is being made now to mitigate expenses for an event that likely would not be able to open.
Officials say the fair costs around $6.8 million to produce annually and due to canceled events, they've estimated $2.3 million in lost revenue since February.
“The heart of the N.C. State Fair has always been and will continue to be our ability to showcase North Carolina agriculture. To stay true to that commitment, we will be holding our Junior Livestock Show and State Fair Horse Shows in October,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said.
The 2021 N.C. State Fair is slated for Oct. 14-24 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.
For more on the fair and it's cancellation, click here.
More news: DHEC reports a young child in Greenville Co. passed away as a result of COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.