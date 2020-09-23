Raleigh, NC (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina State Senator says he will introduce a bill to defund cities that defund the police.
The move comes following a vote by Asheville City Council Tuesday night to reallocate three percent of the department's $30 million budget to other programs.
Republican State Senator Chuck Edwards from Henderson, N.C. said, "When the legislature reconvenes next year, the first bill I will introduce will defund cities that defund the police. We must maintain law and order. While municipalities have control over their local budgets, the state legislature also has control over its budget, and I intend to help create an environment where public safety is a top priority."
Senator Edwards says an anti-police sentiment has taken over Asheville pointing to the 31 police officers who have resigned since June. A number he says makes up 13 percent of the police force.
Sen. Edwards continued, "Police officers protect my family and yours. Defunding police and hammering their morale until dozens resign will result in more crime, not less. The far-left Asheville City Council's decisions are reckless and endanger public safety."
Tuesday night, the motion to adopt an amendment passed with a vote of 5-2 to reallocate $770,000 from the police department's budget to other areas.
Asheville's city manager said the reallocation of funds is just the first step the city is taking for reimagining public safety in Asheville.
Related: Asheville City Council passes budget amendment to reallocate $770K from police dept.'s $30M budget to other departments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.