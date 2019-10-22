Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Day two of the trial for suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis will begin Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.
On Monday, jury selection took place along with opening statements from both the prosecutors and Lewis' defense team.
Three witnesses took the stand on Monday for prosecutors.
Lewis is charged with misconduct in office related to a trip to Charlotte where it's alleged he used taxpayer funds to pay for part of an extra-marital affair he's alleged to have with his then-assistant Savanah Nabors.
As the trial got underway for day two, prosecutors called Greenville County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Marcus Davenport to the stand to testify.
Davenport testified about the trip to Charlotte in question saying he was with Sheriff Lewis and Savanah Nabors. Prosecutors asked Davenport to recap their evening out together. He talked about them all going as a group to an Irish Pub then to a club which they stayed at for only a very short time before returning to the hotel. Davenport testified they all rode up the elevator together but he exited before Nabors and Lewis saying he didn't see them again after that until the next morning.
When the defense questioned Davenport, he told them he didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary in the behavior or mannerisms the next morning between Nabors and Lewis after the alleged assault took place.
The state's second witness was the Greenville's Deputy County Administrator John Hansley. Hansley testified that he didn’t expect to see Nabors in Charlotte stating he only expected to see the sheriff and his command staff.
Like Davenport, Hansley testified that they all went out that night for drinks. Hansley testified that when he spoke to his wife by phone after returning to the hotel that night the relationship between Nabors and Lewis relationship seemed odd to him, saying it was, ”almost like the star quarterback and cheerleader.”
Hansley was questioned further about the sheriff’s office’s budget stating it was between 45 and 47 million dollars and stated that Lewis has discretion over those funds. When questioned about the money used for the trip to Charlotte, Hansley stated that Lewis does have a budget for travel and related expenses. Hansley also stated Nabors’ salary of $62,000 a year, was already in Lewis’ budget and was reallocated to create her position and salary.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright took the stand shortly before noon.
Wright testified that he had spoken to Lewis a few times before he took office and a few times afterward on issues that concerned both counties.
The lawyers questioned Wright about a text he received from Lewis in March 2017 asking whether Chuck Wright was going to the national sheriff’s office conference in Reno, NV. Wright testified that he replied that he never did.
The last witness to testify before Tuesday's lunch break was Linda Cobb, the financial manager for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Cobb testified that she managed the office's budget.
Cobb testified that she found out about the Charlotte trip after she received the expense receipts and had no idea the trip was for a budget meeting until months later.
The solicitor said Savanah Nabors, Lewis' former assistant, will testify after the lunch break.
