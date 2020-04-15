BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Buncombe County deputies say a naked man was transported to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon after he became unresponsive following a brief foot chase.
Deputies say they responded to an address in the Avery's Creek neighborhood after a caller reported that a naked man was in their driveway.
The man reportedly engaged in a physical altercation with two deputies, prompting them to deploy their tasers. Though, the person was able to get away and fled on bicycle, then on foot.
Deputies were able to take him into custody a short time later, however. Once in custody, deputies say the man became unresponsive and they had to administer Narcan and CPR.
The man was then taken to Mission Hospital for further treatment.
