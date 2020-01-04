MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) A rock slide was preventing vehicles from coming both to and from Nantahala Gorge Saturday morning.
Crews with the Nantahala Volunteer Fire and Rescue were out clearing the debris, which was most likely caused by Friday's incessant rains.
The area affected by the rock slide is near Ferabee Park.
The Gorge will be closed until further notice.
