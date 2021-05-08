NASA Wallops Rocket launch is expected to take place in Wallops Island Virginia set now for Sunday. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the launch was postponed due to strong upper level winds.
Goal with rocket launch: How are energy and momentum transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected. In other words, gathering more information for auroras. AKA, Northern Lights.
The rocket, heading nearly 200 miles above earth will release barium vapor that will form 2 green-violet like clouds which could be seen for 30 seconds. Note it is not harmful to public health or environment. Vapor will be released about 9 to 10 minutes after launch.
Most Eastern states should see it. We have some clouds which could obstruct our vision in the Mountains and the Upstate.
