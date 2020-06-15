(FOX Carolina) -- NASCAR will being moving the All-Star race out of Charlotte, reports say. The organization will make the formal announcement on Monday night.
According to news reports, officials say the race will be moved to the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee and it will keep it's original time slot of Wednesday, July 15 at 7:00 p.m.
Officials cited concerns of the growing number of cases of coronavirus in North Carolina.
“The NASCAR All-Star Race is an event known for making history, and we will enhance that legacy by hosting the event at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith.
While Charlotte will always be recognized as the birthplace and traditional home for the All-Star Race, the current data surrounding the pandemic in North Carolina makes Bristol a better option for fan access this summer,” Smith added.
“North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials have played a significant role in getting NASCAR back on track by allowing the race teams to go to work and allowing Charlotte Motor Speedway to host the Coca-Cola 600. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Sullivan County officials have allowed for up to 30,000 fans at the All-Star Race in Bristol. We’re grateful for the continued support from both governors and all the state and local officials as we work with NASCAR to bring fans back to live sporting events."
“Bristol will no doubt put on a show worthy of the spectacle that the NASCAR All-Star Race has become known for, and we look forward to the challenge that the World’s Fastest Half-Mile promises to deliver,” Smith stated.
"We are excited to take one of the most unique races in our sport to one of the most unique race tracks in our sport,” said NASCAR Executive Vice President of Racing Development Steve O’Donnell.
“Bristol Motor Speedway puts on classic short-track action every time we race there, and we’re anticipating an elevated level of intensity for the NASCAR All-Star Race. We appreciate the great collaboration with Marcus Smith and his team, and all the race teams, in making this move. We look forward to bringing this thrilling race to a short track for the first time, and we hope our fans enjoy this special event, under the lights.”
