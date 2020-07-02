(FOX Carolina) - Driver Corey LaJoie will be sporting a new look for his car starting this Saturday, July 5, at the Brickyard 400.
The new paint scheme will be themed to support President Trump's reelection and is sponsored by Patriots of America PAC.
After unveiling at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, the red, white and blue scheme will appear in eight additional races throughout the remainder of the season.
"With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters," said driver Corey LaJoie. "I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November."
The Patriots of America PAC said they are proud to partner with Go FAS Racing and sponsor LaJoie.
"Our mission is to get voters registered and to the polls in November. We are excited about our sponsorship with Go Fas Racing No. 32 and Corey LaJoie. We feel this partnership is the best way to help us communicate this message to the NASCAR community and encourage all Americans to do their part by heading to the polls", said Jeff Whaley on behalf of Patriots of America PAC."
Team owner Archie St. Hilaire, a supporter of President Trump, said he was proud to play a part in the president's reelection campaign.
