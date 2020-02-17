CNN) -- Ryan Newman, leading the final lap of NASCAR's Daytona 500, was involved in a fiery crash Monday that saw his car spin and go airborne, flipping several times.
FOX television commentators said Newman would be removed and taken directly to a local hospital. There have been no statements on his condition.
Monday's race at Daytona International Speedway in Florida was postponed from Sunday because of inclement weather.
Denny Hamlin was named winner Monday, marking his third career win at "the Great American Race," NASCAR's marquee event and first race of the NASCAR Cup season.
This was the 62nd running of the race.
The-CNN-Wire
