(FOX Carolina) - NASCAR announced that racing legend Robert Glenn "Junior" Johnson passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at the age of 88 years old.
According to NASCAR, he had been in declining health and entered hospice care earlier in the week leading to his passing.
Johnson's exploits as a stock car racer landed him in NASCAR's Hall of Fame in its inaugural class in 2010. During his career, he won 50 races in the top division, the most of any driver without a championship. As a team owner, he notched 132 victories and six championships. Among his victories include winning the second running of the Daytona 500 in 1960 and two wins as a car owner in the Great American Race in 1969 and 1977.
The native North Carolinian spent years hauling illegal liquor through his home state, and his reputation as a moonshiner translated to the track, becoming known as the hardest of hard chargers.
NASCAR chairman and chief executive officer Jim France lamented Junior's loss, releasing this statement:
Junior Johnson truly was the 'Last American Hero.' From his early days running moonshine through the end of his life, Junior wholly embodied the NASCAR spirit. He was an inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer, a nod to an extraordinary career as both a driver and team owner. Between his on-track accomplishments and his introduction of Winston to the sport, few have contributed to the success of NASCAR as Junior has. The entire NASCAR family is saddened by the loss of a true giant of our sport, and we offer our deepest condolences to Junior's family and friends during this difficult time.
Born in 1931, Johnson was simply known as "Junior" in childhood as the fourth of seven children. His home in Ronda, North Carolina was just a short drive from NASCAR charter track North Wilkesboro Speedway in Ingle Hollow.
Farming was part of his family as was moonshine. Johnson was involved in both business, sharpening his skills as a driver by transporting untaxed liquor at high speeds.
Admittedly, Johnson was highly confident in his skills. Speaking with The Associated Press in 1991, he said "The good whiskey runners were kind of cocky about it, like good race drivers. I guess I was pretty cocky."
NASCAR, citing legend, says Johnson was never caught on the road, although he was convicted of moonshining in 1956 after authorities staked out the family still. Johnson was eventually pardoned in 1986 by President Ronald Reagan, which Johnson said was the best Christmas gift he ever got. Today, Johnson's moonshine is sold legally under the Midnight Moon label.
He originally wanted to be a baseball pitcher, but he broke his arm at 14, turning a farm tractor over it.
Johnson fell into stock car racing by chance, with his brother's encouragement. His first top division race was in the 1953 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, finishing 38th out of 59. However, it was a preview of the toughness to come from him. After his car piroutted off a guard rail, he exited the car and batted out the fire from his engine using his own shirt. From then on, he would build his reputation as a winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.