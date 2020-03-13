(FOX Carolina) - NASCAR announced via Twitter Friday that the next two racing weekends have been postponed due to health and safety concerns.
The races had been scheduled to take place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Below is Friday's tweet:
The announcement to postpone came one day after officials said they were planning to carry out the races, only without fans in the stands.
Below is the statement NASCAR tweeted Thursday:
