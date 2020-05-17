(FOX CAROLINA) -- Start your engines racing fans! NASCAR returns to racing at Darlington Speedway on Sunday.
The race will be broadcast on FOX Carolina at 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina's own Darius Rucker will be performing the national anthem before the race begins.
Upstate healthcare workers will also be honored at the race, as part of the Real Heroes Project.
Stacy Wilson, a Bon Secours Saint Francis nurse, will have her name displayed on Reed Sorenson's car when it takes the track on Sunday.
Heather Pleasant, an EMT with Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, will be also be honored. Her name will appear on the car for driver Kyle Busch.
The NASCAR Cup Series has been on hiatus since it last competed at Phoenix Raceway nearly two months ago as the United States and countries around the world grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
