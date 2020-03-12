(FOX Carolina) - NASCAR announced via Twitter Thursday that its next two races will take place without fans in attendance.
The races at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Homestead-Miami Speedway will be performed without fans in the stands.
Competitors, crews, and essential personnel will be the only ones allowed inside the speedways during the events.
Below is the statement NASCAR tweeted:
MORE -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.