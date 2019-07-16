Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday a judge in Buncombe County sentenced Nathaniel Dixon to life in prison for the murder of slain 23-year-old Candace Pickens.
Back in June, Dixon was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of Pickens, attempted first degree murder of her 3-year-old son and guilty of malicious maiming.
The jury also found Dixon not guilty of murder of an unborn child and not guild of intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
According to Pickens' family, they had been celebrating her 3-year-old son's birthday just a few hours before the shooting.
On Tuesday, Dixon received life with no parole for the murder of Candace Pickens.
