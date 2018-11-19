ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) It's a week to be thankful, and 43 families throughout the state have even more to celebrate than just the holiday.
They are "officially" becoming families.
Monday is Adoption Day in South Carolina, and we were there to see families in Anderson go through the legal process in court.
Jeremiah and Benjamin have a very big day in front of them. Today these two will share a last name and legally become brothers.
They're two of 63 children who are being adopted in South Carolina today. Their parents, Lee and Susan Hurren have been waiting for this moment. It's been over a year in the making.
Lee Hurren told us, “They had bounced around a little bit in group home settings and had some times where food and safety were not always available and when they came to us we felt like here is an opportunity to offer those things and a little bit more.”
The Hurrens have five biological kids, and while adopting wasn't something they had ever really considered, a phone call changed all of that.
Lee said, “We feel like we're kind, helpful, good people and I gave Susan a call and said, ‘What do you think?’ And she was on the same page and said, "Let's take a look at it.’”
Susan added, “We knew this was the right thing for us to do and we feel like we were led by our Heavenly Father as well to make this decision.”
Today, they are in family court in Anderson County to make what already feels like family, official.
Family court Judge Edgar Long is presiding over their case today. He has a heart for this work, and looks forward to these adoptions every year.
“It gives them a loving home where they know where they’re going to grow up and they know who their parents are going to be. It's a wonderful opportunity for me to be a part of,” said Long.
It's emotional for the families who know their lives will forever be changed.
Judge Long echoes that, and wants others to know, there are more South Carolina kids in need of a loving family like this.
“If they would look into that and find out the benefits and the joy that can bring to them. I want to emphasize we need more foster parents.”
You can find more information about adoption here.
