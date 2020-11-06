ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Phoenix Bass Fishing League announced that its next tournament will be held in Anderson at Lake Hartwell next week.
According to a release from the league, the tournament will feature a boater/co-angler format with large payouts as the tournament will serve as a stepping stone for the league's 2020 Toyota Series Championship.
The league says that the tournament will host a field of 55 boaters and 55 co-anglers that will compete for a grand prize of up to $120,000 in the boater division. Additionally, the league notes that there is a $50,000 prize in the angler division and a $20,000 bonus contingency award.
2010 All-American Champion Troy Morrow expressed his thoughts on the tournament's new location in the release.
“There isn’t anything in Lake Hartwell that doesn’t have fish on it right now. Everything on the fishery is going to be in play, but the fish are spread out, which means catching five quality fish may prove to be a little tricky."
The event will take place from November 11 through November 13 beginning at 7:30am on November 11. Updates on the tournament will be provided through FLWFishing.com.
MORE NEWS: Clemson Athletics: Three more student-athletes positive for COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.