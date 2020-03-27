Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - National Forests in North Carolina made the announcement Friday that they would be temporarily shutting down all recreation facilities in an effort to comply with CDC recommendations.
The shutdown will include picnic pavilions, shooting ranges and all restrooms, including those at trailheads and other recreation sites.
The shutdowns are in addition to previously announced closures of developed campgrounds, several large day use areas, visitor centers and off-highway vehicle trail systems.
Forest visitors can still enjoy non-motorized trails and dispersed camping at this time, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.
For a list of facilities on the National Forests in North Carolina that are temporarily shut down, click here.
The National Forests in NC asks members of the public to avoid gathering in groups of more than ten people and not engaging in high-risk activities, like rock climbing, that increase the chance of injury or distress.
