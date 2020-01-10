(FOX Carolina) -- Fans of furry friends rejoice! The National Park of American Samoa, located just a few thousand miles southwest of Hawaii, has released its 2020 quarter, and it features a Samoan fruit bat.
According to the United States Mint website, the National Park of American Samoa is made up of sections from three islands: Tutuila, Ta’ū, and Ofu. The site reports that almost all of the land is on volcanic islands that are home to tropical rain forests.
The tails side of the 2020 quarter depicts a mother Samoan fruit bat, with her pup.
The website says the design is intended to raise awareness of the species. The National Park of American Samoa is the only National Park that is home to the Samoan fruit bat.
More about the 2020 coin can be found here.
