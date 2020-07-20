ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The National Park Service says a man from Virginia passed away after he was thrown from his vehicle during an accident on the Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday.
According to rangers, John M. Kohler, was traveling north on the parkway around 7 pm. when he approached a right hand curve near mile marker 20. Rangers say Mr. Kohler was operating at a high rate of speed, and he lost control of his vehicle.
The 35-year-old Cape Charles man's car reportedly rolled over, and came to rest on its left side. Rangers say Kohler unfortunately didn't survive his injuries sustained in the accident.
