BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The National Weather Service has confirmed that a EF-1 tornado touched down in the Upstate Friday, amid strong winds and heavy rains.
Saturday, the NWS deployed teams to the Blacksburg area of South Carolina's Cherokee County to survey storm damage.
Their teams concluded that a tornado touched down in the area between Blacksburg and the York County line within a larger region of downburst winds.
GSP issues Public Information Statement (PNS) https://t.co/b1JRIZXI4f— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 23, 2020
The tornado was confirmed to be a EF-1 on Saturday afternoon, meaning it was between 86 to 110 mile per hour.
The NWS believes the tornado started in Blacksburg in Cherokee county just before 3:30 p.m. It reached maximum wind speeds of 95 miles per hour.
The National Weather service released a full summary saying the tornado appeared near the intersection of Tucker Road and Zayes Road, Crossing S Rutherford Street, Oak Grove Road, and Highway 5 before crossing into Kings Mountain.
The tornado moved out of the park and into the area of Highway 161 N and Whitworth Road.
Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted along the entire path.
Damage was also found in Gaston County, but NWS officials believe it could have been a separate tornado. This incident will have its own assessment.
Crews also assessed damage in the following areas they believe were hit the hardest by the storms:
- Extreme northwest York County, Sc
- Extreme southeast Cleveland County, NC
- Southern Gaston County, NC
RELATED:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.