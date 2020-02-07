SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The National Weather Service confirmed Friday a trail of damage spanning miles along the US 29 corridor in Spartanburg was caused when a tornado touched down on Thursday.
PHOTOS: Lots of storm damage from possible tornado in Spartanburg
The National Weather Service began surveying the damage Friday morning and said there was clear evidence that a tornado hit the area.
The path of the tornado began west of I-26, continued down past the WestGate Mall, and beyond.
Steve Wilson with the National Weather Service was at the Crown Pointe Apartments on Powell Mill Road when he spoke to FOX Carolina's photojournalist Alex Schumann about the confirmation.
Wilson said the evidence of a tornado touchdown included:
- Areas of very focused, intense damage
- Convergence of the damage path
- Trees blown back in the opposite direction of the storm
As for the damage, Wilson said what NWS survey teams have observed so far include:
- Extensive tree damage
- Damaged and destruction of elevated signs and metal posts
- Structural damage, mainly to roofs that were either hit by a tree or had roofing material blown off
The NWS has not yet made a determination on the strength of the tornado.
Crews are still working to track the exact path of the twister and determine where it ended
A LONG LINE OF DAMAGE
The reports of damage began coming in around 10:30 a.m. Thursday
Two tractor trailers reportedly flipped over along I-26 near W.O. Ezell Boulevard and multiple businesses along the highway were damaged.
FOX Carolina's Jennifer Phillips said the Ingles was closed and had storm damage in the parking lot.
Several power lines were also torn down along the street.
The BP at the corner of 29 and East Blackstock caught the wind whipping items around outside the store and the store sign crashing down to the ground on its surveillance cameras.
Shopping cart collection racks in several shopping centers were smashed, billboards were knocked down, and signs were ripped apart.
The Waffle House on W.O Ezell Boulevard was one of the businesses whose signs was hit hard by the storm. The restaurant also lost power, but the doors stayed open and workers were offering a limited menu, per the manager.
Viewers also sent in photos of multiple downed trees in the WestGate area.
Dozens of trees were torn down at an apartment complex on Powell Mill Road, smashing cars and buildings on the property. Officials hung signs on some of the apartment buildings Friday morning declaring them unsafe structures.
MORE: Severe storms pummel Spartanburg apartment complex
A church along West Main Street was also hit hard, having much of its roof ripped off.
MORE: Roof ripped off Spartanburg church during possible tornado
On East Main Street in downtown, the storm shattered the front windows of Groucho's Deli.
MORE: Storm shatters windows of downtown Spartanburg restaurant
Neighborhoods all along US 29, on the west side and the east side of town, saw scores of trees and power lines fall on yards, vehicles, and homes.
One home on Hannon Court in the Converse Heights community was nearly split in half when a huge tree came crashing down on it. Neighbors say the family was sheltering in their basement at the time and no one was hurt.
ROADS: Spartanburg Police say multiple road closed across city due to storm damage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.