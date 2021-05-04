ELBERT COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina)- The National Weather Service says that damage survey has revealed evidence that an EF1 tornado touched down near Elberton, Georgia on Wednesday.
The report from NWS says that the tornado reached peak winds of 105 miles per hour. The report says that the actual tornado lasted around a minute, beginning and ending at 1:41 Monday afternoon.
The NWS' survey summary says that treetop damage began in the woods near Beechwood Rd. and brought down multiple tree limbs.
The report notes that the most significant damage was done to a warehouse along Bowman highway. NWS says that the roof supports for the building collapsed as a result of the damage.
The National Weather Service defines an EF1 tornado as a tornado that produces winds between 86 and 110 miles per hour.
NWS says that the information in their report is preliminary and is subject to change pending further review.
