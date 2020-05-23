BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Upstate Friday, amid strong winds and heavy rains.
Saturday, the NWS deployed teams to the Blacksburg area of South Carolina's Cherokee County to survey storm damage.
Their teams concluded that a tornado touched down in the area between Blacksburg and the York County line within a larger region of downburst winds.
GSP issues Public Information Statement (PNS) https://t.co/b1JRIZXI4f— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 23, 2020
Crews plan to also assess damage in the following areas they believe were hit the hardest by the storms:
- Extreme northwest York County, Sc
- Extreme southeast Cleveland County, NC
- Southern Gaston County, NC
A final assessment that will include the EF scale rating and estimated wind speeds will be released later Saturday afternoon.
RELATED:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.