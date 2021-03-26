HICKORY TAVERN, SC (FOX Carolina) –The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down in Lauren County on Thursday afternoon.
NWS says that damage from the tornado was limited and downed about a dozen trees.
According to NWS, areas across Laurens, Union and Chester counties received straight-line wind damage with multiple trees down and some mobile homes damaged.
The tornado began around 5:00 Thursday afternoon four miles west of Whitmire and ended in nearly the same location, just three miles west of Whitmire, according to the NWS report, traveling 1.8 miles.
NWS says that the tornado reached a maximum wind speed of 75 miles per hour.
The NWS reported that a trained spotter saw damage that was consistent with a tornado touchdown in the area Thursday after the area was under a tornado warning.
No one was hurt when the severe storms pushed through Thursday afternoon.
We spoke with one man who lives on Wilson Town Road who said he watched in horror as multiple trees fell all around his home.
“Just like that boom, boom, boom! You know, we hear trees coming down,” recalled David Knowles. “I thought that it hit the house, but it actually hit across the road and hit the power lines, bringing those lines down, and there were huge arcs of electricity all over the place. It was very scary, very fast. Three minutes tops, it was over.”
Laurens County Emergency Management said trees and power lines fell across multiple roads in the area. Most of the roads were back open and power restored by Friday morning.
