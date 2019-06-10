RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that an EF-0 tornado caused damage in Rutherford County on Saturday.
The EF-0 tornado hit around 5:08 p.m. about two miles South Southeast of Ellenboro.
The tornado's path was about 0.1 miles in length.
The tornado crossed Webb Road along the 300 block and uprooted several trees near a house.
The tornado had estimated winds of 65 to 75 miles per hour.
MORE NEWS - 2.3 magnitude earthquake registered Sunday night west of Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.